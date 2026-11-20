Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, November 20, 2026
Woman pronounced dead after Tira car blast that also wounded her children
A woman seriously injured after a car exploded in the Arab town of Tira has died of her wounds.
Hebrew media outlets identify the two other people wounded in the blast as her two children, ages 7 and 2, who were lightly hurt.
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