Saudi-led coalition reports interception of 3 Houthi missiles headed for Riyadh
The Saudi-led coalition says that it downed three Houthi missiles headed for Riyadh, after an AFP journalist in the capital reported hearing explosions.
“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” the coalition says on X.
Earlier, an AFP reporter heard two explosions shortly after authorities issued an alert saying the city was “under a hostile aerial threat.”
The Saudi civil defence later lifted the alert and declared, “the danger has passed.”
Yemen’s Houthis said on X that they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh.
Sound of explosions reported in Riyadh after Saudis warn of ‘hostile aerial threat’
Two explosions are heard in Riyadh early Saturday morning, an AFP journalist in the Saudi capital reports.
The blasts came after authorities issued an alert saying the city was “under a hostile aerial threat,” before later issuing a message that the danger passed.
It is the first such alerts since Riyadh’s tallest skyscraper was struck in a Houthi attack on Thursday.
Woman pronounced dead after Tira car blast that also wounded her children
A woman seriously injured after a car exploded in the Arab town of Tira has died of her wounds.
Hebrew media outlets identify the two other people wounded in the blast as her two children, ages 7 and 2, who were lightly hurt.
Iran’s FM sets red line on enriched uranium while claiming ‘fair solution’ can be reached with US
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tells Iran newspaper that Tehran’s red lines in negotiations include enriched uranium not leaving the country, but he believes “a fair solution” can be reached.
Araqchi adds Iran wants guarantees the United States is serious about negotiations before proceeding further and has discussed with mediators the form and nature of confidence-building measures.
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