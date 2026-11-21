The Saudi-led coalition says that it downed three Houthi missiles headed for Riyadh, after an AFP journalist in the capital reported hearing explosions.

“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed (3) ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward Riyadh,” the coalition says on X.

Earlier, an AFP reporter heard two explosions shortly after authorities issued an alert saying the city was “under a hostile aerial threat.”

The Saudi civil defence later lifted the alert and declared, “the danger has passed.”

Yemen’s Houthis said on X that they were striking targets across Saudi Arabia, including in Riyadh.