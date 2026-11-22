Bahrain said on Saturday that an Iranian attack had hit a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire but no injuries, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they launched a missile-and-drone attack on US military positions in the kingdom, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet.

The incidents were the latest escalation of regional hostilities since the beginning of the Iran war in late February. Since then, Gulf Arab states have been drawn into the conflict, and there have been repeated Iranian attacks across the region.

Civil Defense teams were working to contain the fire at the industrial facility, according to a post from Bahrain’s Interior Ministry on X. It gave no details on the location or nature of the site.

Residents told AFP they saw smoke rising over Sitra Island, on Bahrain’s east coast, home to several industrial sites including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry initially issued an alert urging residents to move to the nearest safe location because of a potential threat, without providing details. It later issued an all-clear before sending a second alert.

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Later, Bahrain’s Defense Force said its air defenses had intercepted a number of Iranian aerial attacks. Shrapnel from the interceptions caused material damage but no casualties, it said, adding that Tehran was continuing its “systematic hostile approach” toward the kingdom.

The Revolutionary Guards, in a statement carried by Iranian state news agency IRNA, said their aerospace forces had launched a combined missile-and-drone attack on US positions at the Al-Riffa and Awali bases in Bahrain “in retaliation for ongoing aggression and repeated violations of Iranian airspace.”

US Central Command did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the Guards’ account.

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Bahrain has reported intercepting several Iranian aerial attacks in recent days.

Earlier, the UK military’s maritime security center said in online postings that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait.

Iran’s army later reported a ship was on fire after entering a “restricted zone” and hitting a mine in the strait. The US military recently said it had cleared all mines from the main routes through the waterway.

Indirect talks are continuing over an agreement to stop the fighting, which has persisted despite major combat largely coming to a halt after an April ceasefire agreement. US President Donald Trump has indicated recently that any resumption of large-scale attacks would occur only after January.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.