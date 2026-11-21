Two first responders who helped save victims of the Bondi Beach Hanukkah massacre returned to the site Friday for a very different reason, marrying in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Sydney beach where their relationship began in the aftermath of the terror attack.

James “Jimmy” McIntosh, 47, and Alexandra “Lexi” Edmondson, 36, exchanged vows at Archer Park in North Bondi.

Around 200 people gathered for the ceremony, bringing together the couple’s families and friends with members of the Bondi community they came to know after the attack, including survivors, bereaved relatives and fellow lifesavers, Australian media reported.

When the terror attack began at the December 14, 2025, Hanukkah celebration, McIntosh and Edmondson, neither of whom is Jewish, were nearby on their way to a surf club Christmas gathering. The pair, who at that point knew each other only from lifesaving training, initially took cover before joining the emergency response once the shooting stopped.

Among those they helped was teacher Andrew Zhukov-Goldfarb, who was shot in the leg. The Sydney Herald reported that Zhukov-Goldfarb attended Friday’s wedding and recalled that McIntosh was among the first people to move in after the shooting stopped. He said the couple carried him from the scene before driving him to the hospital.

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Also present was Leibel Lazaroff, a young rabbi from Texas who was critically wounded in the abdomen after he tried to help injured police officer Scott Dyson. Edmondson treated Lazaroff at the scene and later visited him during his recovery.

From the horror of Bondi’s deadliest day, an unlikely love story has emerged – two first responders have wed on the same beach where their lives were forever changed. Read the full story: https://t.co/lMxpj0Y2SA pic.twitter.com/WC8bgVTJb0 — The Australian (@australian) November 20, 2026

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Lazaroff told the Sydney Morning Herald that Edmondson had urged him to remain conscious while he waited for medical care, something doctors later told him had been critical to his survival, telling the paper, “It’s definitely a miracle that I am standing here.”

The terror attack targeted hundreds of Jews gathered at Bondi Beach to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Two gunmen opened fire on the crowd, killing 15 people and wounding dozens. The victims included two Chabad rabbis, Holocaust survivors and 10-year-old Matilda, the youngest person killed.

The toll rose to 16 earlier this month when 90-year-old Holocaust survivor Eva Geller, who had been seriously wounded in the shooting and repeatedly hospitalized afterward, died nearly a year after the attack.

One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, was killed by police at the scene, while his son Naveed has been charged with terrorism and 15 counts of murder.

Australian media reported that in the weeks after the massacre, McIntosh, a content creator, and Edmondson, a physiotherapist, spent more time together as they attended debriefings and tried to process what they had witnessed.

Their friendship soon became a relationship, and the pair became engaged during a trip to Mexico in February.

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Their experience also brought them close to Sydney’s Jewish community.

Rabbi Levi Wolff, of Central Synagogue, first met the pair immediately after the attack and later spontaneously offered to marry them when they announced their engagement at a Central Synagogue dinner honoring first responders.

Though initially unfamiliar with the idea of a Noahide wedding — a ceremony for non-Jews who follow an ethical path based on the Noahide laws — the couple said they were drawn to Jewish teachings on family, home, compassion, and responsibility.

“I think [Judaism] has one of the most beautiful value systems – they do life, family and community so well,” Edmondson told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“We are celebrating the bonds that have grown between communities, the friendships formed from that tragedy,” Wolff said at the ceremony, according to The Australian. He said the ceremony carried particular significance for a community still recovering from the massacre.

One attendee had not planned to be there. Valentyna Poltavchenko, whose 10-year-old daughter Matilda was killed in the massacre, happened to be meeting a friend for coffee nearby when she noticed the ceremony and joined those watching.

“It’s a happy day,’’ she said, according to The Australian report.

The Australian reported that Edmondson sought therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and struggled for months to return to her normal daily routine, while McIntosh said he dealt with the experience by focusing on moving forward.

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Both said the connections they formed with survivors and Sydney’s Jewish community had become an important part of their lives.

When the Sydney Morning Herald asked what would come after their planned honeymoon in 2027, they gave the same answer: “Babies.”