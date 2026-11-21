Three of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members voted against United Arab Emirates diplomat Lana Nusseibeh for next UN secretary-general in an informal secret poll on Friday, according to global advocacy group 1 for 8 Billion.

Media reports indicate Nusseibeh, who has family roots in Jerusalem’s Old City and has defended Emirati normalization with Israel, enjoys the support of Russia and the US, suggesting the votes against her came from China, France and Britain, the council’s other veto-wielding members.

Nusseibeh, a late entry in the race to replace Antonio Guterres, has faced scrutiny over the UAE’s alleged support for paramilitary fighters accused of atrocities and mass killings in Sudan’s civil war.

Friday’s Security Council straw poll was the first one since Nusseibeh threw her hat in the ring last month to disclose how many “encourage” or “discourage” votes each candidate got from permanent members.

Securing the 15-member council’s recommendation requires a formal vote, expected once one candidate shows a strong chance of prevailing, with at least nine positive votes and no “discourage” votes from permanent ​members.

The figures from 1 for 8 Billion, which campaigns for transparency in the selection process and for a woman to lead the UN, showed Nusseibeh getting a total of seven “encourage” votes, two “no opinion” votes and six “discourage,” including the three permanent members’ votes against her.

The results put her third among eight candidates, while Costa Rica’s Rebeca Grynspan stayed at the top with ten “encourage” votes, one “no opinion” and four “discourage,” two of which came from permanent members. The Guardian says Russia and the US are believed to oppose her.

Grynspan, the daughter of European refugees who fled the Second World War, would be the first woman and the first Jew to lead the UN. Seven of the eight previous straw polls showed the UN insider, a former vice president of Costa Rica, in the lead.

The results for Grynspan were confirmed to Reuters by three diplomatic sources, who also said Argentina’s Rafael Grossi got three “discourage” votes from permanent members while Guyana’s UN ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett got two.

The 1 for 8 Billion figures showed Grossi, head of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency, second overall, with eight votes in favor, one “no opinion” and six votes against, including the three against him from permanent members.

Rodrigues-Birkett, who led the second straw poll in August, came in fourth on Friday — behind Nusseibeh — with six “encourage” votes, three “no opinion” and six “discourage,” including the two against her from permanent members, according to the advocacy group.

The outcome of Friday’s straw poll raises the prospect of the United Nations being left leaderless once Guterres’s term ends on December 31, diplomats told Reuters.

Whoever succeeds Guterres will have to tackle multiple crises, including several wars, cutbacks in US contributions to the ​UN, and the 193-member body’s declining political relevance as Washington has pulled out of dozens of its agencies.