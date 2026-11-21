A youth was shot fatally in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp this morning, according to first responders.

He is identified in Arabic media as Qusay al-Julani, 15. Footage shows his body lying in front of a school in the refugee camp. A Shuafat resident cited by Haaretz says a motorcyclist called Julani over and then shot him twice.

Israel Police say they have launched an investigation into the shooting and that a preliminary probe indicates it was of a “criminal” nature, rather than nationalist.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says it took the victim in critical condition to the Mount Scopus campus of Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.