The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Center, which law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels use to share data, CNN reports, citing two people briefed on the investigation.

The apparent hack was reportedly discovered in recent days. It follows a September theft, claimed by hacker group ShinyHunters, of sensitive employee information from an FBI jobs portal.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest investigation, CNN says.

The report comes after technology outages in recent days disrupted air travel, banking and national security systems in the US. The White House has replaced its national cyber director following the outages.