The 128 countries party to the Convention on Conventional Weapons (CCW), which include Israel, agree to open a path towards finding an international agreement on regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems, or so-called killer robots.

Julien Thoni, who presided over the conference at the United Nations in Geneva, tells reporters afterwards that the countries “agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, which should be conducted over the next two years.”

The Swiss diplomat says some countries had objected to the word “negotiate,” but had settled on “elaborate” instead.

The process ahead should flesh out “which weapons can be forbidden according to international humanitarian law, and which is not forbidden but can be regulated,” Thoni tells AFP.

The conference was tricky, with countries at odds and full consensus required for any decision. While a majority of states went in favoring a legally binding agreement, countries that have the technology, including the United States and Russia, are reluctant to have their hands tied.

Activists were disappointed with the outcome of the conference. With warfare undergoing radical transformation, spurred by artificial intelligence, non-governmental organizations wanted far swifter, legally binding rules on handing power over human life and death to autonomous machines.

“States adopted a watered-down mandate that fails to chart a clear path towards a legally binding instrument,” says the Stop Killer Robots (SKR) coalition.

“Autonomous weapons technology, including AI in the targeting cycle, is being deployed on the battlefield,” says Nicole van Rooijen, SKR’s executive director. “Delaying the creation of a legally binding instrument puts civilians and humanity at risk.”

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.