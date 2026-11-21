A woman hospitalized this week for rabies has died, the Shamir Medical Center says.

She has been previously identified as a resident of the Kfar Shmuel area, near central Israel’s Modi’in, in her 30s.

The Agriculture and Health Ministries believe the woman was infected by a stray dog in the Kfar Rut area, near Modi’in.

The roughly 6-month-old dog was found on the side of the road in Kfar Rut on August 27. It was spayed in early September but its condition deteriorated and it later died.

Sue Surkes contributed to this report.