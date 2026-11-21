Technology shares nosedived on Friday and dragged stocks into the red around the world, after AI firm Anthropic’s bumper market debut failed to dispel growing worries about the sector’s massive investments and sky-high valuations.

Anthropic shares briefly rocketed from an initial offering price of $83 to over $110 on Thursday despite a broader sell-off on Wall Street, but fell back sharply with the price plunging back below $89 at the close on Friday.

“The performance of the shares over the coming days and weeks could provide one of the clearest tests yet of whether investors believe the enormous sums being poured into AI will ultimately generate attractive returns,” said Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell.

While Anthropic surged on its Nasdaq debut, the tech-dominated index struggled on Friday, closing down more than five percent.

New York’s broader S&P 500, which also trades the shares of the world’s biggest tech companies, shed 3.7 % on Friday, extending a run of losses.

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“The disappointing performance has reinforced concerns about elevated AI valuations and the enormous capital commitments required to support the industry’s growth,” said Briefing.com analysts in a note.

“Neither Anthropic’s IPO nor Nvidia’s strong earnings has been sufficient to restore confidence, with investors continuing to sell into rebound attempts.

James Reilly of Capital Economics said the fall in tech stocks could “have further to run.”

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He labeled the prospect of an “AI bust in 2027” his central forecast and a growing worry for investors.

“This doesn’t mean we think the technology is a dud, nor that demand will collapse. But the revenue hurdle to justify the scale of AI investment looks very demanding,” he wrote.

Traders have also been spooked by the US Commerce Department’s move to close a loophole allowing Chinese companies to access Nvidia’s powerful AI chips remotely, adding to worries that a new Democratic-led Congress will impose further restrictions on the sector.

It comes after Nvidia’s high-profile founder and CEO Jensen Huang had to resign following revelations of extramarital affairs, including with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.

The chip giant, which has endured a long period of losses, slumped by 14.01% at the close in New York on Friday, despite posting massive profits earlier in the week.

In Asian trading Friday, the Tokyo, Seoul and Taipei stock markets — home to the region’s leading AI-linked firms — tumbled between five and 6.2%.

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Europe’s main stock markets all fell back significantly by close of trading, with shares in French video game maker Ubisoft slumping more than 20% after it posted a bigger first-half loss than expected.

The report came amid the worldwide hype surrounding “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the latest in the hugely popular Rockstar Games series, which took a record $3.79 billion in opening day retail sales this week.