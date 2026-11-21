The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reports a tanker hit in its engine room by an unidentified projectile 17 nautical miles east of Oman’s Khasab.

It is not immediately clear if the tanker is the same one that the British security agency said was hit on its stern by an unidentified projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Khasab.

No casualties were reported in either incident, while the environmental impact remained unknown, UKMTO says.

A similar attack on a tanker near Khasab on Friday caused a fire on board, according to UKMTO.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.