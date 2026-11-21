Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi ballistic missile targeting western region
The Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s western region, amid escalating hostilities between the kingdom and the rebel group.
Saudi Arabia’s western coast hosts key energy infrastructure, including Yanbu South Terminal, a major crude-export facility linked to the East-West Pipeline, and the Jazan refinery in the country’s far southwest.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Bahrain reports 2nd Iranian attack tonight; IRGC says it launched combined missile-and-drone attack on US bases
- Bahrain says Iranian strike hit civilian industrial facility, sparking fire; IRGC says US bases targeted
- In conditions for ‘unity’ coalition, Likud demands end to ‘political boycotts’ of Netanyahu, formal renunciation of ‘terror supporting’ parties
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