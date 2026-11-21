Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party publishes a list of conditions for establishing a national unity government with the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, including an end to “political boycotts” of Netanyahu, amid ongoing talks between the two parties.

In a statement, Likud demands an end to “all personal attacks and incitement” and political “boycotts” against Netanyahu, his government and political parties, an apparent challenge to Eisenkot’s refusal to serve in a Netanyahu-led government.

The published conditions do not specify that Netanyahu must remain prime minister.

Eisenkot, who is currently tasked with forming a government, has said he would consider a unity government with Likud only if he serves as the sole prime minister, without a rotation agreement. Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman and Democrats chairman Yair Golan oppose a unity government with Netanyahu, while B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett supports such a government only under Eisenkot.

While calling to lift political boycotts, the party also demands a joint declaration committing both sides to forming a unity government only comprising parties that recognize Israel as “the nation-state of the Jewish people,” alongside a formal announcement abandoning efforts to form a government with parties it accuses of “supporting terrorism and seeking the destruction of the Jewish state.”

The latter demand appears aimed at the Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List, which it has repeatedly branded supporters of terrorism in its campaign to delegitimize their participation in government and thwart Eisenkot’s efforts to form a coalition. Eisenkot has indicated he would seek to form a minority government reliant on their support if coalition talks fail, though Liberman has vowed to oppose such a government.

Likud also sets out four basic principles for a unity government: recognition of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people; opposition to Palestinian statehood; maintaining Israel’s security zones in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria; and “a broad agreement” with ultra-Orthodox leaders on the status of yeshiva students, a reference to their contentious military service exemptions.