Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been placed in intensive care once again due to a new intestinal obstruction, the hospital treating him says Saturday.

The 71-year-old far-right leader, who is under house arrest after being convicted of plotting a coup after his failed reelection bid, has faced repeated abdominal issues stemming from a 2018 stabbing.

He is “clinically stable, conscious, alert and breathing spontaneously,” the DF Star hospital says in a medical bulletin.