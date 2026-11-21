Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro placed under intensive care for abdominal issue, hospital says
Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro has been placed in intensive care once again due to a new intestinal obstruction, the hospital treating him says Saturday.
The 71-year-old far-right leader, who is under house arrest after being convicted of plotting a coup after his failed reelection bid, has faced repeated abdominal issues stemming from a 2018 stabbing.
He is “clinically stable, conscious, alert and breathing spontaneously,” the DF Star hospital says in a medical bulletin.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Man killed in criminal shooting in northern Arab town of Reineh, first responders say
- Golan says he won’t block coalition with Haredi parties; Abbas confident Eisenkot will form government
- Bennett backs unity government under Eisenkot, says Netanyahu must not be next PM, rules out defection ‘under any circumstances’
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