A boy was shot dead near a school in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp Saturday morning, in an incident police believe was connected to a criminal feud.

The victim was identified as Qusay al-Julani, 13, though initial reports gave conflicting ages for the boy.

Hebrew-language news media reported that the boy was carrying his backpack when he was shot on his way to school, with the suspected gunman fleeing the scene afterward.

Witnesses told outlets that the shooter called Julani over, telling him, “Come, they want to tell you something,” before shooting him twice at close range — once in the head and once in the abdomen.

Police told the Kan public broadcaster that it was believed that the shooting was connected to a criminal feud, and that they were investigating whether the boy had been shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The boy was brought to Magen David Adom medics near the Shuafat checkpoint unconscious, without a pulse or signs of breathing. Medics began resuscitation efforts before taking him in critical condition to Hadassah Medical Center’s Mount Scopus campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a manhunt was underway for the suspect.

The Abraham Initiatives, an organization that works to promote equality and cooperation between Jewish and Arab citizens, condemned the killing and described the past week as a “bloody” one for Arab society.

Advertisement

It said that Julani was the 209th Arab killed since the start of the year.

“We are horrified by the brutal murder and strongly condemn those responsible,” the organization said.

The group also pointed to the psychological toll of violent crime on children in Arab communities, noting that two children in Tira had witnessed a car bombing that killed their mother a day earlier.

“Schools, which are supposed to be safe spaces for children, are becoming scenes of trauma and fear,” the organization said, adding that the violence was leaving scars that would affect “an entire generation.”

The Abraham Initiatives called for “immediate and determined intervention” by law enforcement and political leaders, saying personal security was a basic right that the state was obligated to guarantee “to every citizen and every child.”

The boy’s killing came hours after 32-year-old Haya Qasem was fatally wounded in an apparent car bombing in the central Arab town of Tira while traveling with her two children, ages 7 and 2, who were lightly hurt. Police said the blast was also believed to be criminally motivated.

Advertisement

Qasem had no reported ties to organized crime and was not known to authorities as someone under threat.

On Wednesday, President Isaac Herzog said he expects that “any government that is formed will make eradicating crime in Arab society a top priority.”