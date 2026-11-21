Iran’s military says a ship hit a mine in the Strait of Hormuz and is on fire, after the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center reported two tanker strikes in the vital waterway this morning several miles off the coast of Oman.

In a statement carried by state television, Iran’s navy says that “before noon today, a violating oil tanker that had entered a restricted zone east of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire after striking a naval mine.”

The tanker “had its identification and navigation systems switched off, in defiance of issued warnings and maritime transit regulations,” the statement adds.

In recent weeks, Tehran has made multiple announcements saying ships have caught fire in the strait, often claiming they struck mines, though the US military recently said it cleared all mines from the strait’s main routes.

The UKMTO said earlier that no casualties were known from either of the incidents it reported, while the environmental impact was unknown. It was not immediately clear if both incidents involved the same vessel.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.