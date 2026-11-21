Palestinian media reports three dead and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City a short while ago.

The IDF has not yet issued a comment on the strike.

عاجل| مجمع الشفاء الطبي: 3 شهداء وعدد من الجرحى جراء غارة للاحتلال استهدفت مركبة بحي تل الهوى جنوب غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/lTm6J9qTNk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 21, 2026