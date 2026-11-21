Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Three people said killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City; no comment from IDF
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports three dead and several wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City a short while ago.
The IDF has not yet issued a comment on the strike.
عاجل| مجمع الشفاء الطبي: 3 شهداء وعدد من الجرحى جراء غارة للاحتلال استهدفت مركبة بحي تل الهوى جنوب غربي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/lTm6J9qTNk
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 21, 2026
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