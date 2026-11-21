Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says in an interview published by state media that China and Russia oppose a change in Tehran’s purported rejection of nuclear arms.

Iran, whose leaders are sworn to Israel’s destruction, publicly rejects nuclear arms, but has obstructed inspections of its nuclear facilities and amassed uranium enriched to nearly weapons-grade levels that have no peaceful application.

Debate over Iran’s professed nuclear doctrine has resurfaced in the country’s political circles following wars with Israel and the United States that saw Iranian nuclear facilities come under heavy attack. Some advocates of a shift argue that it would pave the way for Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon as a deterrent.

Speaking with the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, Araghchi says “there are those who believe the country’s nuclear doctrine should be maintained in its current form, and others who speak of the need to change it. Both sides have their own arguments and rationale.”

Araghchi says the issue is “broad, serious” and has its own “supporters and opponents.”

“Russia and China are also opposed” to a change in Iran’s doctrine, Araghchi says. Both have strategic cooperation agreements with Iran.

“What matters is that, up to this point, our doctrine has not changed, and our official positions remain the same as before,” Araghchi says.