A woman in her 30s has died after she contracted rabies, apparently from a stray dog, the Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) said Saturday.

“Her death was determined while she was surrounded by her family,” the hospital said, adding that the woman’s relatives had asked for privacy.

The last person to die of rabies in Israel was a 77-year-old man from northern Israel, who was bitten by his own unvaccinated dog in 2024 and sought medical attention too late.

The latest victim was from the area of Kfar Shmuel, near Modi’in in central Israel.

The case appeared to have originated from a stray dog. The Agriculture Ministry said Wednesday that the animal suspected of having rabies roamed for over a month before being picked up and taken to a home in Kfar Shmuel on August 27.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The Agriculture and Health Ministries launched a joint epidemiological investigation and issued a warning to any Israeli who may have come in contact with a stray dog in August near the Modiin area of central Israel.

The roughly 6-month-old dog was found on the side of the road in Kfar Rut on August 27.

On September 1, the animal was taken for an initial veterinary examination. It was treated for intestinal worms, and an appointment for spaying was scheduled for September 8.

Advertisement

The surgery went ahead, and the dog was also vaccinated against rabies.

However, the day after, the dog began showing neurological signs, its condition deteriorated rapidly, and it died upon arrival at the clinic on September 9.

On Thursday, the Kan public broadcaster reported that the vet who treated the animal had written in an online forum that he felt huge responsibility for not sending the dog’s body for a postmortem, despite the neurological symptoms, but said that he assumed the animal had died as a result of the surgery.

“When I learned that the owner was dying of rabies, the sky fell,” he wrote. “I cannot forgive myself.”

Authorities are looking into whether other people or animals may have been exposed to the dog.

A statement from the Agriculture Ministry last week said that authorities were vaccinating a number of individuals who may have been at risk.

Advertisement

While rabies can be deadly for animals and humans, humans can be vaccinated immediately after a bite to prevent the disease from developing.

The Agriculture Ministry said that anyone who may have come in contact with a stray dog around Kfar Rut in the weeks following August 17 should contact a local clinic to assess whether they need to be vaccinated.

Dog owners in the area were also urged to check that their canines’ rabies vaccinations were up to date, and to contact the municipal veterinarian if their pets came into contact with a stray.

The ministry additionally urged anyone who chooses to adopt a stray dog to take it for a veterinarian’s examination before bringing the animal home.

Last year, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority’s chief scientist warned that a surge in the feral dog population in the northern West Bank was bringing rabies into Israel, and that greater numbers would enter big cities unless coordinated action is taken.

Northern Israel has long been a rabies flashpoint, given its proximity to Lebanon and Jordan, where unvaccinated stray dogs are common. In northern Israel, the number of jackals and feral dogs has increased thanks to piles of waste left by IDF soldiers as they battled the Hezbollah terror organization over the past three years.

Southern Israel, particularly near centers of Bedouin housing where sanitation infrastructure is poor, has seen rising cases of feral dogs, although not, so far, of rabies. Since the deadly Hamas invasion on October 7, 2023, and Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip, more stray dogs have been able to enter Israel from the enclave.