MK Avigdor Liberman, head of the hawkish secularist Yisrael Beytenu party, says “the only way to dismantle” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc is “to form a coalition with Shas and United Torah Judaism,” the Haredi parties that have long supported the premier.

“There will be a political and ideological price… but I’m willing to pay it to achieve the truly important objective: replacing Netanyahu and forming a stable government that will serve for four years,” Liberman writes on X.

Liberman also reiterates his opposition to a government that relies on the support or abstention of Ra’am and the Joint List, the two Arab-led parties, which like him have endorsed Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot for prime minister.

“A coalition that relies on the Arab parties won’t last more than a few months,” given the “combustible security situation” in the West Bank and Gaza, Liberman says.

“Whoever wants to put an end to the Netanyahu era needs to understand the way to do that is only through dismantling his bloc,” Liberman says. “Netanyahu can be replaced only from the right, not from the left.”

The comments come after Eisenkot on Friday said that if his efforts to form a majority coalition fail, he would move to establish a minority government, which would likely rely on Ra’am and the Joint List.

Eisenkot and most of his bloc have expressed opposition to a government with Arab parties, but won just 48 of the Knesset’s 120 seats in the October 27 election. Netanyahu’s governing coalition, which lost its parliamentary majority, controls 53 seats, with the Haredi parties controlling a cumulative 13 — just enough to give Eisenkot’s bloc the majority.

Ra’am and the Joint List control eight and 11 seats, respectively.