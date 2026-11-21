A Russian strike on the center of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killed two people and wounded 60 others, local officials say.

A 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were killed in the attack Friday night on the city in central Ukraine, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, writes on Telegram. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, says 60 people were wounded, including six children.

The strike caused four fires and damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools and an industrial facility, as well as businesses and vehicles, Vilkul says.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, 11 people, including two children, were wounded when a Russian drone attacked a five-story apartment building in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service says. One person was wounded in a Russian attack on the capital, Kyiv, according to the service.

Russia’s defense ministry says the country’s drones hit a the Kryvyi Rih thermal power plant in the and a power substation in the Rivne region, both of which supplied electricity to Ukraine’s military industry. Russia also struck a cargo vessel near Odesa carrying dual-use goods for the Ukrainian military, the ministry says.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone attacks wounded three people in Russia’s Bryansk and Belgorod border regions, local officials say.

Aleksandr Drozdenko, the governor of Russia’s Leningrad region, also says a cargo vessel bound for Kaliningrad was attacked Saturday by two drones in neutral waters in the Gulf of Finland, three nautical miles from Russia’s border.

The crew was being evacuated, and the extent of the damage was being assessed, the governor says.

The Finnish border guard later says the damaged Russian cargo ship was on fire and had drifted from international waters into Finnish territorial waters.

Hours earlier, two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland, in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.