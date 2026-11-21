Denmark has urged European Union member states to take “concrete actions” against Moscow after authorities said they thwarted a Russian-backed assassination attempt against US-Ukrainian rapper Kyivstoner ahead of a concert north of Copenhagen on September 25.

The message sent to EU governments Friday evening and confirmed to Reuters by two diplomats says the bloc should further restrict Russian access to the Schengen zone, including by refusing to recognize Russian non-biometric passports and halting tourist visas to Russian citizens.

Denmark would present its proposals at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels on Monday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier today said on X that the EU stands in “full solidarity” with Denmark and condemns the alleged assassination plot.

“This was an attack on EU soil. And it is unacceptable. We stand in full solidarity with Denmark. And with all Member States targeted by Russian hybrid attacks,” she says, adding that the EU will soon propose a “new European Security Strategy” to reinforce preparedness and deterrence.

Danish police thwarted the attempt when they arrested three men with links to the Danish criminal underworld shortly before the Kyivstoner concert, police and security officials told a press conference Friday.

Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen, head of Denmark’s national security and intelligence service, PET, said it was “our clear assessment” the attack was planned by Russian intelligence. Denmark’s foreign ministry said it was expelling Russia’s defense attaché in protest of the alleged assassination plot.

The announcements came as two Danish men appeared in court near Copenhagen, charged under Section 108 of Denmark’s Criminal Code, which covers assisting a foreign intelligence service, as well as attempted murder, court documents showed. Both men denied wrongdoing, broadcaster DR reported.

In the court documents, prosecutors said the men were driving toward the venue with two loaded pistols and two knives when police arrested them at around 9:55 p.m. (1955 GMT), five minutes before the concert was due to begin.

One of the suspects had bought a ticket to the concert, according to the charges. The concert was canceled.

The Russian embassy in Copenhagen said the accusations were not backed with proof.

Moscow has regularly denied accusations of stepping up hybrid attacks – incidents of aggression that fall short ​of acts of war – in the region following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PET said in September that Russia was recruiting Danish citizens to help plan sabotage against Danish defense firms with ties to Ukraine.