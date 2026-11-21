NEW YORK (JTA) – Anti-Israel rhetoric, “radical Islam” and the voting habits of young Jews were among the many concerns voiced this week at two of the first major events for Jewish conservatives held since Democrats’ sweeping victories in the midterm elections.

Speakers and attendees at both the Tikvah Fund’s Jewish Leadership Conference and the Zionist Organization of America’s annual gala, each held on Sunday in Manhattan, railed against the growing contingent of Democratic Socialists of America members entering Congress.

As they reeled from that “difficult Tuesday night,” as ZOA emcee Shabbos Kestenbaum referred to it, some advocated for a boost in Jewish education in hopes that young Jews would prioritize pro-Israel candidates. Others said the pendulum could swing back to a GOP victory in 2028 — but also expressed antipathy toward US Vice President JD Vance, seen as the favorite to lead the party’s ticket.

ZOA president Mort Klein urged attendees at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in midtown Manhattan to fight against the “dangerous policies” of the DSA, the group that has endorsed a contingent of left-wing, Israel-critical candidates in Congress, bringing their number in the Democratic caucus to eight when the next session starts in January. He denounced growing accusations of Israeli apartheid and genocide, likening them to antisemitic propaganda used in Nazi Germany and other historical periods.

In an interview after the event, Klein said the ZOA is urging US President Donald Trump “to make a major address on antisemitism — an address purely on Jew hatred and Israel hatred, not general hatred.” The ZOA, he said, is also “urging, even demanding” members of Congress to make similar speeches, noting that he could only recall Florida Rep. Randy Fine and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz as having done so to his satisfaction. He added that he is pushing for Jewish leaders and rabbis to do the same and to speak about “the dangers of radical Islam.”

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It is not a new strategy for the ZOA, but Klein said the group is doubling down because “whatever strategy is in place, it’s not being fulfilled in any way, shape or form.”

A number of speakers at the ZOA event denounced young Jewish voters and the efforts of the liberal Jewish Middle East advocacy group J Street.

J Street bills itself as pro-Israel and pro-peace; speakers at the ZOA gala accused it of turning young Jews against Israel.

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Alan Dershowitz, the prominent pro-Israel attorney whose clients have included Trump, O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, called J Street “the most dangerous organization to Zionism, to Israel and I believe to the Jewish future in the United States.”

“It has fraudulently convinced many young people that they are pro-Israel and has given cover, has given a hechsher [kosher certification], to anti-Israel, anti-Zionist and, in more and more respects, anti-Jewish attitudes than any other organization,” Dershowitz said.

The problem, Dershowitz continued, is exemplified by the number of Jews who “tragically voted for [New York City Mayor Zohran] Mamdani, how many Jews voted for [Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul] El-Sayed.”

J Street did not endorse either candidate. The group did not return a request for comment.

Josh Katzen, publisher of the Jerusalem News Syndicate, blasted the “new generation” as he received an award from the ZOA for Middle East journalism.

“Not only do they not have an emotional attachment to Israel, they don’t have an emotional attachment to the United States. They don’t have any idea who are the good guys, and who are the bad guys,” Katzen said. “They don’t understand that Israel is America’s front-line defense in supporting Western civilization against the attack of Islam.”

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Attendees at the ZOA event had misgivings about Jews who voted for left-wing Democratic candidates, and about Muslim candidates.

Hy Drusin, a board member of the West Side Republican Club, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that he’d coined the term “JINOs” — “Jews in Name Only” — for Jews who voted for “these Muslim socialists.”

According to Upper East Side resident Nathaniel Gravonsky, “The problem in New York City is too many Jews read The New York Times as their Torah.”

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, Trump’s special US envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, said in a speech that expanded Jewish education and stronger encouragement of young Jews to embrace their Jewish identity would set them on the right path, as opposed to voting for candidates like El-Sayed.

“For years, the Jewish community has followed the same playbook: more conferences, more photo ops and more nongovernmental organizations. It is a proven recipe, now, for failure,” Kaploun said.

Drusin opined to JTA that Jewish education would indeed “better the chances that [students] will remain Jewish or Jewish identified.” But, he added, “What Rabbi Kaploun urged has been urged for decades, centuries. Is it happening? Is it working? Spreading? Or is it declining? There are arguments and statistical evidence on both sides.”

Drusin said it was “disturbing” to see exit polls that had half of Jewish Michigan voters voting for El-Sayed, and that it would be tough to buck Jews’ “long tradition of knee-jerk affiliation with the Democrat Party.”

Earlier on Sunday, at the Jewish Leadership Conference, Cruz offered hope that the pendulum could very well swing back to the Republicans in 2028. He pointed to the election of then- US Vice President George H.W. Bush in 1988, which came two years after Democrats — similar to this year’s results — won the midterms in commanding fashion and took control of the House and Senate.

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But hopes of a 2028 Republican victory were accompanied by doubts about the current vice president, who is seen as Trump’s likeliest successor to lead the GOP. Vance has drawn the ire of Jewish conservatives over his reprimanding of Israeli officials, indulgence of anti-Israel conspiracy theories, and silence on his friend Tucker Carlson, a prominent media personality who promotes such narratives.

Most recently, Vance outraged a number of pro-Israel Republicans when he blamed the party’s midterm losses in part on the current US-Israel relationship, and listed “change our relationship to Israel” among four strategies to bring back voters.

“I’m disgusted with it,” Drusin said about Vance’s post. “That’s why I support [US Secretary of State Marco] Rubio.”

Gravonsky, too, said he is “always going to pick Marco Rubio over JD Vance” in a hypothetical primary battle between the two, echoing a number of Jewish Republican voters and donors who say Rubio is their preferred 2028 candidate.

Cruz, speaking at the Tikvah Fund’s event, said he disagreed with Vance’s assessment that Israel was a major factor in the recent GOP losses.

Mike Huckabee, Trump’s US ambassador to Israel, spoke at both events about the need for a strong US-Israel relationship, though he did not address Vance’s comments head-on. He did so in a subsequent interview with The Press Service of Israel, however, saying that “Israel was not the reason the midterm elections yielded disappointing results for the Republicans.”

Neil Cooper, a Republican Jewish Coalition member who attended the Jewish Leadership Conference on Sunday, called the vice president’s post a “political suicide note” that would alienate voters.

Should Vance emerge as the nominee, however, Cooper said he believes Jewish conservatives would “likely hold our noses and vote for Vance on the theory that, despite his flaws, he would nevertheless be preferable to a Democrat from a policy standpoint.”

But Cooper also predicted that any rightward realignment of American Jews — a demographic whose typical allegiance to the Democratic Party has been under a microscope amid shifting sentiment on Israel — would be dampened by Vance becoming the nominee.

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If Jewish voters find Vance “repugnant,” Cooper said, it becomes “that much easier to revert to their default position and vote for the Democratic candidate.”