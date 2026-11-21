Democrats chairman Yair Golan says he “will not block” the formation of a coalition with the ultra-Orthodox parties, as Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot continues efforts to form a government amid disagreements within his bloc over potential coalition partners.

Speaking to Channel 12, Golan also rejects the possibility of joining what he calls a “fake unity government that would save Netanyahu and keep him in power.”

Eisenkot’s Yashar party is currently pursuing negotiations with Likud over a possible unity government, an option reportedly favored by B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, alongside separate talks with United Torah Judaism over a coalition with the Haredi parties, an option favored by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

Bennett held a two-hour meeting with Netanyahu on Wednesday, officially to receive a security briefing, fueling speculation that he could be considering breaking ranks with Eisenkot’s bloc. However, Bennett has since explicitly ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government, insisting that he remains committed to forming a unity government headed by Eisenkot.

Meanwhile, Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas reportedly says in closed-door conversations that he remains confident Eisenkot will succeed in forming a government, despite opposition within the bloc to a coalition reliant on Arab parties.

“I am not worried about Liberman’s statements or the Bennett-Netanyahu meeting,” Abbas says, according to Channel 12. “A government headed by Eisenkot will be formed, and we have not reached the point of no return.”

Eisenkot has indicated that if negotiations with Likud and United Torah Judaism fail, he will seek to establish a minority government reliant on support from the Arab parties, but only after exhausting the other options. Golan, meanwhile, appears to be alone among the bloc’s leaders in openly advocating a government that includes Ra’am and relies on external support from the predominantly Arab Joint List.