B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett reiterates his support for a unity government with Likud under Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, in his first public statement since holding a two-hour meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, which was officially billed as a security briefing but fueled speculation that he was considering breaking with Eisenkot’s bloc

“I am committed to establishing, together with our partners, a government of national repair led by Gadi Eisenkot,” Bennett says.

“I am also committed to ensuring that Netanyahu will not be the next prime minister,” he adds, insisting that his party “will not join him or his bloc under any circumstances.”

He vows that the government “we are working to establish” will form a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, limit prime ministerial terms to eight years in office, and advance his campaign pledge to end draft exemptions for yeshiva students and “redirect” economic incentives “draft dodgers to those who serve.”

“The best way to achieve all of this is through a Zionist unity government led by Eisenkot,” he says, adding that if Likud MK Elisha Medan, a reservist who lost both legs in Gaza, and B’Yachad MK Yonatan Shalev, a reservist activist, “can fight side by side in Gaza, they can certainly sit side by side in a government.”

Acknowledging criticism of the talks, Bennett says that “the distrust of Netanyahu is justified,” but argues that negotiations will quickly reveal whether Likud is genuinely interested in unity or merely seeking to run down the 29 days remaining in Eisenkot’s mandate, vowing “we will not allow them to do that.”

Bennett has reportedly favored forming a broad unity government with Likud over reaching a deal with the ultra-Orthodox parties, an option currently preferred by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman. Democrats chairman Yair Golan, meanwhile, has consistently urged Eisenkot to use his bloc’s parliamentary majority to establish a minority government with support from Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List, an option Eisenkot has indicated he may pursue if negotiations with Likud and United Torah Judaism fail.