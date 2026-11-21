Iran does not have the right to interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, says Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in an Independence Day address.

“To those responsible for Iranian interference in Lebanon, I say with clarity,” he says, “we respect the Iranian people and their civilization, and we want relations of friendship and mutual respect with Iran, as with all other countries.”

“But friendship between countries does not give one the right to interfere in another’s decisions,” Aoun continues.

“What you do not accept for your own country,” he says, “do not ask Lebanon to accept for its country.”

???????????????? Lebanese President Joseph Aoun: “To those responsible for Iran’s interference in Lebanon, I say with equal clarity that we respect the Iranian people and their civilization, and we seek relations based on friendship and mutual respect with Iran, as we do with all other… pic.twitter.com/I65z2fIb5n — Political Pen (@politicalpen_) November 21, 2026

He says that his country is facing two intertwined challenges — Israeli occupation and Iranian interference, especially by backing weapons “outside the authority of the state,” a euphemism for Hezbollah.

“The era of weapons outside the state is over,” he says, allowing that it was useful in an earlier time.

“Then, in a later phase, it exhausted its people, its community, its nation, and its country,” Aoun says. “It inflicted heavy losses on them and on us. When it became openly devoted to non-Lebanese causes, you must accept that. And you must hand over your weapons.”

When that happens, he promises there will be “no persecution, no revenge, no retribution, and no spite. No obsessions with power, madness, fear, or intimidation.”

He also laments “a campaign by forces in Israel calling for the continued occupation of our land because we told them openly and directly: Withdraw from every inch of Lebanese territory. Stop your attacks. And return our captives.”

“There can be no genocide of our people,” says Aoun.

“I say to those who believe that continued occupation and the use of force can provide security: Occupation does not create security, and destruction does not create peace.”

Aoun stresses that withdrawal is “the only sure path to establishing security and stability along our internationally recognized southern border and fostering a state of peace there, as an essential first step toward a region enjoying a just and lasting peace.”