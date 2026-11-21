The US Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, and FBI warned in a report to aviation officials on Thursday that al-Qaeda affiliates have praised the attempted September 30 hijacking of a flydubai flight and encouraged similar attacks, according to a television report on Friday.

Messages distributed by the terror group’s supporters “praised the attempted Flydubai hijacking as a model for bypassing security measures and encouraged supporters to emulate the attack and target US and Jewish interests worldwide,” CNN quoted the US government published Thursday as saying.

The report added that the praise and ongoing Middle East conflict “could exacerbate existing grievances against the United States” and lead to violence, the network reported.

CNN cited a law enforcement source as saying there were no known concrete threats and that security officials regularly alert private industry to concerns brought up by US intelligence.

The FBI declined to comment and the TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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An Omani copilot with Emirati carrier flydubai tried to kill the Indian captain and crash the Tel Aviv-bound plane on September 30 but was thwarted by the captain and by Israeli passengers.

Hamam al-Hammami is now in the custody the United Arab Emirates, which has said he drew inspiration from al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 suicide attacks, and carried out his attempt “with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life.”

Before joining flydubai, Hammami had been barred by his previous employer, Oman Air, from flying and reportedly began drifting toward “extremism and terrorism” as early as nine years ago while studying in Australia, where he has been linked to a radical preacher who in sermons declared Zionists to be “scavengers” and “bloodsuckers” who needed to be defeated. Neither the preacher nor the Islamic center where he is based is accused of wrongdoing by Australian authorities.

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Flydubai flights to Israel have been suspended since the incident, with Israeli officials facing scrutiny for letting in flight personnel from countries with which Israel does not have diplomatic relations, such as Oman.