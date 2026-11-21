Iranian state media releases a video of what it says is the first visit to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “missile city” by commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi.

Vahidi and IRGC Aerospace Force chief Majid Mousavi toured the site, where a new twin-missile launcher was unveiled, according to reports on state media, which do not specify the site’s location.

Vahidi is quoted by semi-official agency Tasnim as threatening “degradation” for Iran’s enemines and vowing that “what’s happening to our enemies is just the beginning.”

Tasnim also quotes Mousavi as saying the IRGC Aerospace’s capabilities have grown and that it is ready to carry out orders “in all areas.”

Iranian state media released a similar video of an underground “missile city” last week. It’s unclear if the two videos purport to depict the same site.

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رونمایی از پرتابگر جدید دو موشکی نیروی هوافضای سپاه pic.twitter.com/mc7WkG7Epy — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) November 21, 2026