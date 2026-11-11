Iran’s IRGC unveils underground ‘missile city’

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force has unveiled a new underground “missile city,” Iranian media reports.

According to the Tasnim News Agency, the bunker contains ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as their launch systems.

The outlet does not give any clue as to the location of the facility, or the amount of munitions it contains.

The unveiling of the facility was attended by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Ali Abdollahi and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the report says.

The report notes that IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi recently said that missile and drone production facilities would all be moved underground, presumably in an attempt to shield them from potential strikes by the US or Israel.

A new missile city has been unveiled today in the presence of Major General Abdollahi, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and Brigadier General Mousavi, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force. pic.twitter.com/QUB8xeInbB — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) November 10, 2026