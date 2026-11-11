Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Reports: 3 Palestinians killed in IDF strikes in Gaza City

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 3:12 pm
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Hamas-run media outlets in Gaza report that two Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in a IDF strike on a tent in Gaza City.

Earlier, it was reported that a man was killed in a strike in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood while standing on the roof of a house.

It is unclear why he was on the roof. There have been reports of cases where targets received a phone call from Shin Bet officers who allegedly told them to choose between being targeted alone on the roof or inside their homes next to their families.

There is no comment from the IDF.

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