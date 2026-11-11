Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Reports: Settlers attack Palestinian olive harvesters in western West Bank; woman suffers head injury

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 3:59 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

The Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA reports that a 42-year-old Palestinian woman has suffered a head injury after being struck by stones during an attack on her family’s olive harvest in the Deir Istiya area of the western West Bank.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.