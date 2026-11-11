Reports: Settlers attack Palestinian olive harvesters in western West Bank; woman suffers head injury

The Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA reports that a 42-year-old Palestinian woman has suffered a head injury after being struck by stones during an attack on her family’s olive harvest in the Deir Istiya area of the western West Bank.

No further details about the incident are currently available.

ספרו לי קצת על היהדות והאידיאולוגיה של האשפות שהלמו אתמול במוט ברזל בפניה של אשה בת 70(!) שהגיעה לעזור במסיק של קול רבני לזכויות אדם – ואחר כך קינחו בסדרת בעיטות כשהיא על הרצפה, שוברים לה שלוש צלעות וגורמים לחבלות קשות בפנים. היא עדיין מאושפזת. נשמות שחורות pic.twitter.com/5nnjN2dUTL — Guy lerer גיא לרר (@guylerer) November 11, 2026