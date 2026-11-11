Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Saudis say they intercepted 3 Houthi missiles heading toward capital

Today, 4:23 pm
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The Saudi-led anti-Houthi coalition says that the Yemeni rebel group fired three cruise missiles toward the kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

All three were destroyed, says Joint Forces Command spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki on X.

Flights to Riyadh were in a holding pattern because of the missile threat.

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