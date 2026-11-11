Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Israeli envoy to US says his son, injured in car-ramming, has been moved to rehab, but is still unconscious

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:17 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Neria Leiter (Courtesy)
Neria Leiter (Courtesy)

Israel’s Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter says that his son Neria, an IDF reservist who was badly wounded in a Palestinian car-ramming attack in September, has been transferred to a rehab unit for unconscious patients at Sheba Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Hospital.

“Despite the transfer to rehabilitation, his condition remains complex, and the road to recovery is still long and difficult,” he says of his son, who is still unconscious and faces additional surgeries.

“The family would like to thank the many people who have prayed for Neria and asks that they continue praying for a miracle that will bring Neria back to his family,” writes Leiter on X.

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