Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Police: 3 terror suspects, 2 of them affiliated with Hamas, captured in West Bank raid

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:03 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Three Palestinian terror suspects, two of whom are affiliated with Hamas, were apprehended by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight, police say.

Undercover Border Police officers had raided the towns of Urif and Qabalan, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on the suspects’ whereabouts.

Police say the officers operated at three locations simultaneously, covertly approaching the buildings where the suspects resided, before arresting them.

Two of the suspects are Hamas operatives, and all three are “suspected of advancing terror activity and involvement in activities linked to terror organizations,” police add.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.