Police: 3 terror suspects, 2 of them affiliated with Hamas, captured in West Bank raid

Three Palestinian terror suspects, two of whom are affiliated with Hamas, were apprehended by Israeli forces in the West Bank overnight, police say.

Undercover Border Police officers had raided the towns of Urif and Qabalan, following intelligence provided by the Shin Bet on the suspects’ whereabouts.

Police say the officers operated at three locations simultaneously, covertly approaching the buildings where the suspects resided, before arresting them.

Two of the suspects are Hamas operatives, and all three are “suspected of advancing terror activity and involvement in activities linked to terror organizations,” police add.