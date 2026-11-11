Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Day after furious Knesset speech, Netanyahu says unity is possible

By Lazar Berman Today, 2:38 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on the opening day of the new Knesset, on November 10, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks on the opening day of the new Knesset, on November 10, 2026. (Ilia YEFIMOVICH/AFP)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that unity is still possible, a day after he fulminated against attempts to form a government without him and accused Arab lawmakers of supporting terrorism and seeking Israel’s destruction.

“Yesterday I said why a national unity government is necessary,” he tells reporters in the halls of the Knesset. “Today I want to say why it’s possible.”

Netanyahu adopts an affable tone, in contrast to the pique he expressed in yesterday’s speech after the Knesset was sworn in.

“It is possible because this nation knows how to come together at moments of truth,” says Netanyahu, “and we are facing a moment of truth.”

“This is the call of the hour, this is the will of the majority of the nation,” he says.

Netanyahu lists examples of national unity from last night’s Knesset swearing-in, and throughout the last three years of war among soldiers and civilians: “Religious and secular, left and right, simply stood and fought together shoulder to shoulder.”

“I can’t tell you everything that I know, but there are enough people who know what massive challenges and what massive opportunities we have,” he says.

Netanyahu says that he will “continue to reach out” to potential coalition partners.

President Isaac Herzog gave the mandate to form a government to Netanyahu’s chief rival, Gadi Eisenkot.

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