The US Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration and FBI said in a report to aviation officials on Thursday that al-Qaeda affiliates have praised the attempted September 30 hijacking of a flydubai flight and encouraged similar attacks, CNN reports.

Messages distributed by the terror group’s supporters “praised the attempted Flydubai hijacking as a model for bypassing security measures and encouraged supporters to emulate the attack and target US and Jewish interests worldwide,” CNN quotes the report as saying.

The report adds that the praise and ongoing Middle East conflict “could exacerbate existing grievances against the United States” and lead to violence, according to CNN.

The network cites a law enforcement source as saying there are no known concrete threats and that security officials regularly alert private industry to concerns brought up by US intelligence.

The FBI declined to comment, and the TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to CNN.

An Omani copilot with Emirati carrier flydubai tried to kill the Indian captain and crash the Tel Aviv-bound plane on September 30 but was thwarted by the captain and by Israeli passengers.

Flydubai flights to Israel have since been suspended, and Israeli officials have faced scrutiny for letting in flight personnel from countries that Israel does not have diplomatic relations with — not least since the copilot was reportedly barred from flying in Oman over suspected extremism.