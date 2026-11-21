Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Mexico says it captured drug gang boss who was on US list of 10 most wanted fugitives
Mexico’s military announces it captured the leader of a drug-trafficking group who was among the 10 most-wanted fugitives sought by US law enforcement.
Fausto Isidro Meza, alias “Chapo Isidro,” and two other leaders of his drug gang were captured by special forces during a raid Friday night in Sinaloa state, the Mexican National Defense Secretariat says on X.
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