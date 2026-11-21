Iran’s army claims its air defense systems fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf yesterday, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to abort its mission and make an emergency landing at a nearby airport.

The claim from the Iranian army is shared by the regime’s state media, alongside a video purporting to show the incident.

Iran’s army released a video claiming its air defense systems fired a missile at a U.S. F-16 over the Persian Gulf on November 20. It claims the missile damaged the aircraft, forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/CMrh9X6nvt — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026

There is no immediate confirmation from the US military of the Iranian account.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.