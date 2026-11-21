Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 21, 2026
Report: After manhunt, suspect in killing of 13-year-old in East Jerusalem arrested by Border Police
After an hours-long manhunt, Hebrew media reports that Israeli security forces have arrested a suspect in the killing of Qusay al-Julani, 13, who was shot dead this morning in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp.
According to Ynet, the suspect was arrested by Border Police in the Palestinian village of al-Jib, some 6 miles north of Shuafat.
The suspect was reportedly arrested next to a burned motorcycle.
Israel Police did not immediately issue a statement on the reported arrest of the suspect.
Police said earlier today that they believed the shooting was connected to a criminal feud, and that they were investigating whether the boy had been shot in a case of mistaken identity.
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