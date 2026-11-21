After an hours-long manhunt, Hebrew media reports that Israeli security forces have arrested a suspect in the killing of Qusay al-Julani, 13, who was shot dead this morning in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp.

According to Ynet, the suspect was arrested by Border Police in the Palestinian village of al-Jib, some 6 miles north of Shuafat.

The suspect was reportedly arrested next to a burned motorcycle.

Israel Police did not immediately issue a statement on the reported arrest of the suspect.

Police said earlier today that they believed the shooting was connected to a criminal feud, and that they were investigating whether the boy had been shot in a case of mistaken identity.