A Qatari delegation visited Tehran last night and held a two-hour meeting with Iranian officials, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

Gharibabadi tells Iranian media that Tehran remains in contact with mediators, including Qatar, to help facilitate dialogue in regional disputes.

“We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding the necessary discussions to see whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy,” Gharibabadi says.

According to Axios and Channel 12 reporter Barak Ravid, senior diplomat Ali al-Thawadi led the Qatari delegation, as Doha looks to resume negotiations between the US and Iran.