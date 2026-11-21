The Israeli military says its strike in Gaza City earlier today targeted terror operatives, while witnesses cited by Reuters say that the vehicle that was struck was carrying aid.

The strike reportedly killed three Palestinians.

A witness cited by Reuters says the car appeared to be carrying packaged foodstuffs, and that papers inside carried the logo of the World Central Kitchen charity.

However, World Central Kitchen says that the vehicle was not affiliated with it.

The IDF says that the strike targeted terror operatives, with further details to be provided later.

Army Radio reported earlier, without citing any sources, that the strike killed three Palestinian Islamic Jihad members, including an engineering commander.