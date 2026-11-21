France’s foreign ministry says it will seek a United Nations Security Council meeting after Myanmar rejected an International Court of Justice ruling that its military committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017.

“France recalls that ICJ rulings are final and binding on the parties and must be implemented in full compliance with international law,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.

It adds that under the UN Charter, the Security Council may be called upon to take measures to enforce ICJ rulings if a party to a dispute fails to comply with the decision.