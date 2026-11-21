The Israeli military says it carried out a strike on three Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza City earlier today, who were falsely presented as aid workers.

The strike in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood killed three, according to Palestinian media.

A witness cited by Reuters said the car appeared to be carrying packaged foodstuffs, and that papers inside carried the logo of the World Central Kitchen charity. However, WCK said that the vehicle was not affiliated with it.

In a statement, the IDF says the three operatives were “traveling in a vehicle used to transport food and logistical supplies to terror operatives.”

“Following the strike, the terrorists were presented by Gazan sources as aid workers for an international organization. This is a false claim and further proof of the cynical use of such organizations by terror groups, and of how terrorists are presented as aid workers following IDF strikes,” the military says.

Throughout the war and recently, the Islamic Jihad operatives had been advancing attacks and acted to restore the terror group’s capabilities, “systematically violating the ceasefire agreement,” the military says.

חיל-האוויר תקף בצפון רצועת עזה מוקדם יותר היום, שלושה מחבלים מהזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור גא"פ, בעת שנעו ברכב ששימש להעברת מזון ולוגיסטיקה למחבלי ארגוני הטרור. לאחר התקיפה, הוצגו המחבלים על ידי גורמים עזתים כעובדי סיוע של ארגון בינלאומי. מדובר בטענה שקרית ובהוכחה נוספת לשימוש… pic.twitter.com/MZ2jSSALdC — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 21, 2026

An initial investigation by the military has found that one of the targeted operatives had previously worked for an international aid group and was fired after the IDF provided the organization with information that he was a member of a terror group.

The other two operatives are not known to the IDF to have worked for any aid groups.

A military source said the vehicle targeted in the strike bore no visual markings identifying it as belonging to a humanitarian aid organization.