Haredi party United Torah Judaism is expecting to receive a new proposal from Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot regarding military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students in the coming days, Haredi news site Kikar HaShabbat reports, citing sources involved in ongoing coalition negotiations.

According to the report, Rabbi Dov Landau and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the spiritual leaders of UTJ’s Degel HaTorah faction, rejected an earlier proposal that would have preserved military service exemptions to 3% of each conscription cohort. The rabbis reportedly instructed party representatives not to negotiate over any framework that “includes quotas or restrictions on the number of Torah scholars.”

“Those around Eisenkot have understood that his well-known proposal will not pass muster with the leading rabbis,” a senior Degel HaTorah official involved in the talks tells the outlet, adding that Eisenkot is expected to present a revised proposal in the coming days.

Eisenkot and his bloc partners – Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett and Democrats leader Yair Golan – all campaigned on ending sweeping military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men and requiring them to enlist.

Liberman has since reversed course, saying he would accept an enlistment framework based on legislation he championed in 2018, which is considerably more favorable to the Haredi parties.

His position comes as he has effectively blocked Eisenkot’s other paths to forming a government, ruling out a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a minority government or any coalition that includes or relies on Arab-majority parties Ra’am and the Joint List.

Yashar is nevertheless pursuing parallel negotiations with Likud over a unity government, reportedly favored by B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett, while Eisenkot has said he will seek to swear in a minority government, presumably reliant on Arab party support, if both negotiating tracks fail before his mandate to form a government expires in December.