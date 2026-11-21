Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot has instructed his party’s negotiating team to invite Likud representatives to a marathon round of coalition talks, beginning with a meeting scheduled for tomorrow, as part of efforts to form a broad government.

In a statement, Yashar says the move is part of a “genuine and sincere effort to establish the broadest possible government,” adding that its negotiating team will “leave no stone unturned” and pursue “bold initiatives” to reach a breakthrough in coalition negotiations.

The two parties held an initial round of talks last Sunday, with no progress reported, and have since traded accusations over their commitment to forming a unity government. Likud has demanded that Eisenkot’s bloc halt its legislative agenda and stop cooperating with Arab parties, while Eisenkot has ruled out any rotation agreement with Netanyahu, insisting that he alone would serve as prime minister in any unity government that includes Likud.