A Tel Aviv resident was arrested last night for allegedly threatening to shoot a public official in a social media post, police say in a statement.

Hebrew media reports identified the official threatened in the post as B’Yachad party chief Naftali Bennett.

According to reports, the post read: “I came from the future to save the government.” The post included an image of a bullet.

“This is the bullet that will hit your soft stomach, Naftali Bennett, and hit Yoni Bennett directly if you don’t resign,” the post continued, referencing the former prime minister’s son.

The police say that officers arrested a man in his 30s for questioning, and later released him to house arrest.