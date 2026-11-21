A roughly 20-year-old man was shot dead in a car in the northern Arab town of Reineh this evening, first responders say.

The victim is identified in Arabic media as Abed Bassoul.

Police say officers on the scene are searching for suspects and that the shooting is of a “criminal” nature, rather than nationalist.

Medics found the victim in the car without a pulse and not breathing and declared him dead on the spot, according to the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

A car thought to have carried the perpetrator was reportedly set on fire nearby. The Fire and Rescue Service says it put out the flames.

The man shot in Reineh is the 210th Arab homicide victim in Israel since the start of 2026, according to the Abraham Initiatives coexistence watchdog, and the third in the past 24 hours.

Haya Qasem, 32, was killed last night by a car bomb that also wounded her two children, ages 7 and 2. This morning, 13-year-old Qusay al-Julani was shot dead in front of his school in East Jerusalem’s Shuafat refugee camp.

Bassoul’s relative Tareq Bassoul, 46, was also killed and another woman wounded in a criminal shooting in Reineh on October 29. Police at the time said they suspected the shooting was related to a criminal dispute. Reports at the time also said a car thought to have carried the perpetrator was found in flames nearby after the shooting.