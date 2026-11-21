A man has been arrested for a social media post allegedly threatening to shoot B’Yachad party chief Naftali Bennett and his son, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

Police said in a statement that a Tel Aviv resident was arrested on Friday night for allegedly posting his intention to shoot a public official and his relative, without identifying the official.

The police said that officers arrested a man in his 30s for questioning, and later released him to house arrest.

Hebrew media reports identified the threatened official as Bennett, saying the suspect reposted the image of a threatening letter sent to him by mail alongside a bullet in April 2022, while Bennett was prime minister, demanding that he resign.

“This is the bullet that will hit your soft underbelly Naftali Bennett and directly hit Yoni Bennett if you do not resign,” the letter said, referencing Bennett’s son.

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According to reports on Saturday, the suspect attached his own words to the post alongside the image: “I came from the future to save the government.”

Ilana Sporta Hania, the woman who sent the original threat letter in 2022, alongside another letter that also threatened Bennett’s wife Gilat, was indicted later that year, and in November 2023 was convicted as part of a plea deal and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Bennett — a security hawk now reviled by many on the right for teaming up in 2021 with centrist and left-wing parties and the Arab Ra’am party to lead a government that ousted Benjamin Netanyahu for some 18 months — has since received many threats, including on the campaign trail during last month’s Knesset election.

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Days before the election, Bennett’s party said security around him had been doubled following threats and attempted attacks against him. As a former prime minister, Bennett already enjoys Shin Bet protection, as does his No. 2, ex-premier Yair Lapid.

That decision had come as he was touring Likud strongholds across the country in a bid to persuade Netanyahu supporters to change their allegiance.

Days later, a man was arrested after allegedly attacking Bennett’s entourage during a campaign stop in Tel Aviv. Hebrew media reported that the man menacingly approached Bennett, declaring “Only Bibi,” referring to Netanyahu. When security guards pushed him back, he attacked them and was arrested.

In September, two glass salt shakers were hurled at Bennett during a campaign stop in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, striking two members of his staff, one of whom required medical attention.

The Shin Bet has also thwarted several plots by foreign operatives to harm Bennett over the past year, reportedly linked to his actions against Iran during his tenure as prime minister.