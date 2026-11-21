Three tankers were damaged in or near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, in what appeared to be the latest Iranian strikes on shipping through the strategic chokepoint, as Iran announced that it had held talks with a Qatari delegation in Tehran amid diplomatic efforts continued to end the war.

Negotiations between the US and Iran to end their war have stalled, months after it began with US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic in late February.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the focus of the stalemated conflict, with Iran continuing in its efforts to blockade the waterway and targeting vessels that cross without its authorization.

The US military, meanwhile, has been escorting ships through the strategic strait, which carried one-fifth of the world’s oil before the war, and maintains its own counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that a Qatari delegation visited Tehran the previous evening and “held two hours of talks,” without providing details.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

“The ongoing talks in the region must be given a chance, and the blockade must be lifted rationally,” said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said:

“Our position is clear: as long as Iran’s demands are not met, the discussion on the Strait of Hormuz and its opening is pointless,” Araghchi added, in remarks quoted by state television.

“At the same time, we have always affirmed our readiness for dialogue, just as we are ready to defend ourselves.”

Advertisement

Iran’s conditions have included ending the war on all fronts, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting oil sanctions and ending the US counter-blockade of Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump has said that while Iran wants a deal, its terms are not acceptable to him.

The UK military’s maritime security center said in online postings that two tankers were struck separately by projectiles early Saturday while exiting the Persian Gulf through the strait. One was hit in the stern, the other in the engine room, and there were no reports of casualties, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center reported.

There was no immediate response from Iran, after its navy said in an earlier statement carried on state media that a tanker hit a naval mine east of the strait before noon and caught fire. State media also said that the military carried out its most “intense and varied” operations yet in the strait overnight to stop vessels, aimed at foiling the US military’s efforts to escort shipping through the narrows.

Iran on Saturday also claimed it shot down a US drone over Qeshm Island in the strait, according to state TV.

In recent weeks, Tehran has made multiple announcements saying ships have caught fire in the strait, often claiming they struck mines, though the US military recently said it cleared all mines from the strait’s main routes.

Advertisement

Iranian forces have been attacking shipping through the strait in a campaign aimed at hiking global energy prices to pressure the US, which has imposed a crippling blockade on Iranian ports.

US Central Command, which oversees US military operations in the region, said last month that it had helped Gulf countries export 1.5 billion barrels of oil via Hormuz since the summer.

Israel and the US jointly launched the war on Iran on February 28 in a bid to destabilize the regime and destroy its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The war entered a fragile truce in April, and Qatari-led mediation between the US and Iran has continued but failed to secure a peace deal.

Despite the truce, Iran and the US have repeatedly exchanged fire, including last week, with the US bombing an Iranian island and Iran launching attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

There has been renewed speculation about another US-Israeli offensive against Iran, with Trump weighing whether to resume major strikes while facing political fallout at home from the nearly nine-month conflict.

US denies F-16 hit

Also on Saturday, Iran’s army claimed its air defense systems fired a missile at a US F-16 fighter jet over the Gulf a day earlier, damaging the aircraft and forcing it to abort its mission and make an emergency landing at a nearby airport.

The claim from the Iranian army was shared by the regime’s state media, alongside a video purporting to show the incident.

Advertisement

Iran’s army released a video claiming its air defense systems fired a missile at a U.S. F-16 over the Persian Gulf on November 20. It claims the missile damaged the aircraft, forcing the pilot to abort the mission and make an emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/CMrh9X6nvt — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 21, 2026

Commenting on the claim, the US military’s Central Command denied that Iran attacked one of its jets.

“Iran did not attack a US F-16 fighter aircraft yesterday — at all,” CENTCOM said in a statement, adding that all US military fighter jets in the Middle East were safe and accounted for.

Iran has made similar claims during the war about shooting down or damaging US aircraft, which the US military has denied.

Russia, China oppose change in nuclear doctrine

In an interview published on Saturday by the state-run Iran Daily newspaper, Araghchi reiterated that Tehran would not allow its stockpiles of enriched uranium to leave the country.

The Iranian nuclear program is one of the major issues in Iranian-American relations. Western nations accuse Iran of seeking a bomb, though Tehran insists the program is entirely civilian in nature.

“I believe a solution can be found, but we have clear red lines: the material will not be taken out of the country,” Araghchi said.

Advertisement

Araghchi said China and Russia oppose a change in Tehran’s nuclear doctrine, amid domestic calls for a shift.

He said that the issue was “broad, serious” and had its own “supporters and opponents.”

“Russia and China are also opposed” to a change in Iran’s doctrine, he added. Both countries have strategic cooperation agreements with Iran.

“What matters is that, up to this point, our doctrine has not changed, and our official positions remain the same as before,” Araghchi said.

Debate over changing Iran’s nuclear doctrine has resurfaced in the country’s political circles, particularly among hardliners, following the recent bouts of fighting with the US and Israel.

Some advocates of a shift argue that it would pave the way for Tehran to develop a nuclear weapon as a deterrent.

Last week, Trump said ahead of a meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that both their countries have an interest in ensuring that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, said US and Israeli strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure had worsened energy problems ahead of winter.

“The attack on the country’s gas infrastructure has aggravated the situation, and we should therefore expect difficulties this winter,” he was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

Mohammad Allahdad, head of Iran’s national electricity company, told state TV that the country will impose rolling power cuts from Sunday.

“Given the country’s fuel supply conditions, the electricity sector will be forced to impose distribution restrictions,” he said on Saturday.

حضور فرمانده کل سپاه در شهر موشکی سپاه برای اولین بار

رونمایی از پرتابگر جدید دو موشکی نیروی هوافضای سپاه pic.twitter.com/mc7WkG7Epy — خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) November 21, 2026

In a show of force, Iranian state media released a video of what it said was the first visit to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “missile city” by commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi.

Vahidi and IRGC Aerospace Force chief Majid Mousavi toured the site, where a new twin-missile launcher was unveiled, according to reports on state media, which did not specify the site’s location.

Iranian state media released a similar video of an underground “missile city” last week. It’s unclear if the two videos purported to depict the same site.